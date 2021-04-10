Iranian authorities on Saturday imposed a 10-day lockdown in 257 towns and cities considered high risk amid a fourth wave of coronavirus infections.
Iran returns to partial lockdown amid 4th wave of Covid-19
An Iranian woman wearing face mask walks next to closed mall in a street in Tehran, Iran, 10 April 2021. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
An Iranian woman wearing face mask walks next to closed shops in a street in Tehran, Iran, 10 April 2021. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
Iranians wearing face masks walk next to closed shops in Tajrish old bazaar in Tehran, Iran, 10 April 2021. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
