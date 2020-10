FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a press conference on a national security matter at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC, USA, 07 October 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/Jim Watson / POOL

John L. Ratcliff testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence nomination hearing for Director of National Intelligence at the Dirksen Senate Office building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 05 May 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/Gabriella Demczuk / POOL

Iran and Russia have obtained United States voter registration data to attempt to interfere in the November presidential election, the director of National Intelligence warned Wednesday.

"We would like to alert the public that we have identified that two foreign actors, Iran and Russia have taken specific actions to influence public opinion relating to our elections," John Ratcliffe said during a press conference 13 days before the polls. EFE-EPA