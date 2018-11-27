A file photo of Iranian women mourning during a ceremony marking the return of bodies of Iranian soldiers killed in the Iran-Iraq war, Tehran, Iran, Sept. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

To the untrained eye, Iran's chador is simply a long, loose cloak that leaves only the face uncovered, but sellers have figured out ways to tailor different styles in seemingly subtle ways to cater to women of all tastes and social classes, EFE reported Tuesday.

Here in Tajrish Bazaar in Tehran, the capital of the Islamic Republic, the dress code has relaxed somewhat in the years since the 1979 revolution, with one store owner explaining to EFE that while a variety of styles has always existed, the selection really increased around four years ago.