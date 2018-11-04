Iran's Guardian Council, a parliamentary oversight body, on Sunday rejected a bill that would allow Iran to join a United Nations anti-terror financing convention and sent the draft law back to parliament, a spokesperson for the council announced.

Passed by lawmakers on Oct. 7, the Combating the Financing of Terrorism bill had been presented by President Hassan Rouhani's government as a key step toward improving Iran's international economic relations, getting off an investment blacklist and pushing back against renewed United States sanctions.