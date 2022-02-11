Motorbike rallies, flag-burning and allusions to the nuclear deal were the stars of the show during marches to commemorate the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran on Friday, which took place under the shadow of Covid-19.
Iran’s Islamic Revolution celebrations muted by Covid
Iranians take part during a rally marking the 43rd anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, at the Azadi (Freedom) square in Tehran, Iran, 11 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
Iranians take part during a rally marking the 43rd anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, at the Azadi (Freedom) square in Tehran, Iran, 11 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
Iranians take part during a rally marking the 43rd anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, at the Azadi (Freedom) square in Tehran, Iran, 11 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
An Iranian man takes a selfie in front of a huge flag of Iran during a rally marking the 43rd anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, at the Azadi (Freedom) square in Tehran, Iran, 11 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
Tehran (Iran (islamic Republic Of)), 11/02/2022.- Iranian clerics burn US flags during a rally marking the 43rd anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, at the Azadi (Freedom) square in Tehran, Iran, 11 February 2022. The event marks the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic revolution, which came ten days after Ayatollah Khomeini's returned from his exile in Paris to Iran, toppling the monarchy system and forming the Islamic Republic. (Teherán) EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
