Iran’s Islamic Revolution celebrations muted by Covid

Iranians take part during a rally marking the 43rd anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, at the Azadi (Freedom) square in Tehran, Iran, 11 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranians take part during a rally marking the 43rd anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, at the Azadi (Freedom) square in Tehran, Iran, 11 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranians take part during a rally marking the 43rd anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, at the Azadi (Freedom) square in Tehran, Iran, 11 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

An Iranian man takes a selfie in front of a huge flag of Iran during a rally marking the 43rd anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, at the Azadi (Freedom) square in Tehran, Iran, 11 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH