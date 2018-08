Iranian Economy and finance Minister Masoud Karbasian (C, on podium) speaks to defend himself during an impeachment session at the Iranian Parliament in Tehran, Iran, Aug. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranian lawmakers react during an impeachment session of Iranian Economy and Finance Minister Masoud Karbasian (unseen) at the Iranian Parliament in Tehran, Iran, Aug. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranian lawmakers, some supporting and some other opposing the impeachment of Iranian Economy and Finance Minister Masoud Karbasian (unseen), argue during an impeachment session at the Iranian Parliament in Tehran, Iran, Aug. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iran's parliament on Sunday voted to impeach the minister of economy and finance for failing to manage the country's ongoing economic crisis, in a session documented by an efe-epa journalist.

Masoud Karbasian's firing comes in the wake of the latest round of United States sanctions against Tehran imposed earlier this month following Washington's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement, which has put pressure on the moderate government of President Hassan Rouhani.