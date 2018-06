Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) welcomes Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) as he arrives for the second session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit 2018 summit in Qingdao, China, June 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Iran's president told leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Sunday that the United States' unilateral decision to withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal posed a regional and global threat.

Hassan Rouhani spoke at the SCO summit hosted by his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in what was a high-level meeting involving an assembly of Eurasian leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.