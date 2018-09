Iranian soldiers, women and children lie down and run during a terror attack that occurred during a military parade in the city of Ahvaz, Iran, on Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MORTEZA JABERIAN

The perpetrators of a recent terror attack that killed 25 people in southwest Iran and the foreign powers that allegedly back the assailants have been identified, the Iranian president said Sunday.

Hassan Rouhani, who alluded to rival regional powers although fell short of naming one, made his statements before traveling to New York to participate in the United Nations General Assembly meeting.