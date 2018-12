Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (C) speaks during the Second Conference of the Parliament Speakers in Tehran, Iran, Dec. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINEGR

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (C), Parliament Speakers of Afghan Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi (L-2), Pakistan's Asad Qaiser (L-3), China's Chen Zhu (R), Turkey's Binali Yildirim (R-2), Russia's Vyacheslav Volodin (R-3), and Iran's Ali Larijani (R-4), pose for a group photo during the Second Conference of the Parliament Speakers in Tehran, Iran, Dec. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINEGR

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) speaks as Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani (L) looks on during the Second Conference of the Parliament Speakers in Tehran, Iran, Dec. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINEGR

The Iranian president on Saturday denounced sanctions imposed by the United States on Tehran, describing them as a form of economic terror.

Hassan Rouhani made his remarks at the second conference of speakers of the parliaments of Afghanistan, China, Iran, Pakistan, Russia and Turkey, in which he referred to the US' withdrawal from the 2015 multilateral nuclear agreement and the subsequent economic sanctions on Tehran, which came into force in August and November.