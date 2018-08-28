Iranian President Hassan Rouhani makes his way to podium during the Parliament session at the Iranian Parliament, in Tehran, Iran, Aug 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iran's president on Tuesday said the Islamic Republic would not allow a United States plot to decimate the country through sanctions succeed during a speech to parliamentarians in which the moderate leader came under fire for his alleged poor handling of the nation's economic crisis and spiraling unemployment.

Hassan Rouhani, who was summoned to the session by lawmakers, came under increasing pressure to offer a resolution to the country's economic woes and joblessness, which have both been inflamed by fresh US economic sanctions slapped on the regime in the West Asian nation as a result of President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear accord.