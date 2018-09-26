British Prime Minister Theresa May (L) meets with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the General Assembly of the United Nations at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, Sept. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON DECROW

The president of Iran thanked the leaders of Britain and France for their continued support for the 2015 nuclear agreement in the wake of the United States' unilateral withdrawal earlier this year, according to an Iranian presidential statement released Wednesday.

Hassan Rouhani said more practical measures were still needed to save the deal, particularly as it relates to Iran's economy, following his meetings on Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.