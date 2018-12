Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) delivers his speech presenting the Iranian New Year budget during the parliament session in Tehran, Iran, Dec. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) delivers budget papers to Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani (L) during the parliament session in Tehran, Iran, Dec. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani delivers his speech presenting the Iranian New Year budget during the parliament session in Tehran, Iran, Dec. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

The president of Iran on Tuesday said that the United States would not succeed in destroying the Islamic Republic despite the negative impact of US-imposed sanctions on the country's economic development.

Speaking before lawmakers, Hassan Rouhani said that Iran would face the sanctions' fallout through the Iranian people's cooperation with the parliament.