US President Donald Trump (2-L) and First Lady Melania Trump (L) walk with French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and his wife Brigitte Macron (2-R) from the Oval Office to a tree planting ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Apr. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

The president of Iran warned his United States counterpart on Tuesday that abandoning a nuclear deal that the Tehran government signed with world powers in 2015 would lead to serious consequences.

Speaking live on television, Hassan Rouhani said his government had kept its end of the deal and warned Donald Trump not to tear up the agreement, which had also been signed by Russia, China, Germany, the United Kingdom and France.