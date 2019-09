Iranian President Hassan Rouhani prepares to address the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York on Sept. 25, 2019. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday ruled out negotiations with the United States as long as Washington maintains its sanctions on Tehran, and he insisted that Iran will not enter into talks with an "an enemy that seeks to make Iran surrender with the weapon of poverty."

In an address before the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Rouhani said that "Our response to any negotiations under sanctions is negative."