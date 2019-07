US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Friday, July 19. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

The Grace 1, an Iranian oil tanker seized by the British Royal Navy near Gibraltar, is seen from Algeciras, Spain, on Friday, July 19. EFE-EPA/Carrasco Ragel

Stena Bulk provided this undated photo of the oil tanker Stena Impero. Iran said that it seized the vessel on Friday, July 19. EFE/EPA/TOMMY CHIA/ STENA BULK/HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Iran's seizure Friday of a UK-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz two weeks after Britain's Royal Navy seized an Iranian tanker near Gibraltar threatened to aggravate tensions in the region.

Having threatened more than once to respond to the capture of their ship near Gibraltar, a British Crown Colony, the Iranians appear to have made good on the threat by seizing the Stena Impero.