A handout photo made available by the supreme leader's official website showing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (2-R) delivering a speech to a crowd during a ceremony in Tehran, Iran, on April 14, 2018, as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (3-L); the chairman of Iran's Expediency Discernment Council, Ayatollah Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi (2-L); Guardian Council Secretary Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati (L); and Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani (R) listen on. EPA-EFE/IRANIAN LEADER OFFICE

A handout photo made available by the Iranian supreme leader's official website showing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (L) arriving for a ceremony in Tehran, Iran, April 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/IRANIAN LEADER OFFICE

Iran's supreme leader on Saturday denounced the missile attacks on Syrian government targets by the United States, the United Kingdom and France as a major crime.

Ali Khamenei also accused Washington of helping create the Islamic State terror organization, and called US President Donald Trump's claims of defeating IS false.