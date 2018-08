Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (L) speaks during a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (2-L) and his cabinet in Tehran, Iran, on Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/IRANIAN SUPREME LEADER OFFICE HANDOUT

The Supreme Leader of Iran on Wednesday warned that Tehran may abandon the nuclear agreement signed in 2015 if the interests of the country are not protected.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made his remarks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) at a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and the country's cabinet.