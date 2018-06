People listening to Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei attending a ceremony on the occasion of 29th death anniversary of late supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini at the Shrine of Khomeini in southern Tehran, Iran, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Supreme Leader Office HANDOUT

Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei greets the crowd during a ceremony on the occasion of 29th death anniversary of late supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini at the Shrine of Khomeini in southern Tehran, Iran, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Supreme Leader Office HANDOUT

Iran's supreme leader on Monday said his country's enemies use sanctions, along with economic and psychological pressure to try and dominate the Islamic Republic, and called for moving forward with Tehran's nuclear and missile programs in response to these threats.

Ali Khamenei spoke while attending a ceremony to mark the 29th anniversary of the death of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who founded the Islamic Republic of Iran.