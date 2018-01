Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatolllah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting in Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/SUPREME LEADER WEBSITE HANDOUT

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatolllah Ali Khamenei greets the crowd during a meeting in Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 09, 2018.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatolllah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting in Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 09, 2018.

Iran's supreme leader on Tuesday claimed that foreign enemies' attempts to overthrow the regime through recent nationwide protests had been unsuccessful.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Ali Khamenei claimed that the deadly protests were instigated by the United States, Israel and an Arab Gulf country, along with supporters inside Iran.