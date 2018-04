Iranian Supreme leader Ali Khamenei greets the crowd during a meeting with Iranian workers in Tehran, Iran, on April 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/IRANIAN LEADER OFFICE HANDOUT

The supreme leader of Iran on Monday said the United States must withdraw from the Middle East region, warning Washington against any attacks on Tehran.

Ali Khamenei made his remarks before thousands of laborers and entrepreneurs ahead of Labor Day in Iran.