Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (L) leads the prayer during the Eid-al Fitr prayer ceremony in Tehran, Iran, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/HANDOUT

Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (front) leads the prayer during the Eid-al Fitr prayer ceremony in Tehran, Iran, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/HANDOUT

Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks to the crowd during the Eid-al Fitr prayer ceremony in Tehran, Iran, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/HANDOUT

Iran's supreme leader said on Friday that the United States' plans in the Middle East had failed and that the US fears his country's influence on the region.

Ali Khamenei spoke at the sermon of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.