Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks during a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Azeri counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov (both not pictured) in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SEDAT SUNA

The Iranian foreign minister on Monday said in an interview with EFE that recent United States sanctions imposed against Iran would never alter his country's politics.

Mohammad Javad Zarif recognized that the sanctions, which were leveled by President Donald Trump's administration as a consequence of the latter's decision to withdraw from the 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran back in May, would affect ordinary Iranians as well as the economy.