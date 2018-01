Iranian President Hassan Rouhani kisses the holy book of Koran (R) as judiciary Chief Sadeq Larijani (L) gestures, after being sworn-in for his second four-year term of presidency at the parliament in Tehran, Iran, on Aug. 05, 2017. EFE-EPA/FILE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (C, bottom) delivers his speech to the parliament during a session to discuss his proposed cabinet, in Tehran, Iran, on Aug. 15, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday criticized the most recent sanctions imposed by the United States, saying they were illegal and hostile and warning that they would receive a serious reaction from the Islamic republic.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the sanctions crossed all limits of behavior acceptable in the international community and violated principles of international law.