A picture provided by Jan Verhoog via Marinetraffic.com shows the crude oil tanker Stena Impero in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, April 3, 2018 (issued July 20, 2019). EPA-EFE/JAN VERHOOG/MARINETRAFFIC.COM MANDATORY CREDIT: JAN VERHOOG HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The British-flagged tanker Stena Impero was seized after colliding with a fishing vessel and is now being held in the port of Bandar Abbas with 23 crew members on board, an Iranian maritime official said Saturday.

The 30,000-ton Stena Impero set off Friday from the United Arab Emirates and was heading through the Strait of Hormuz towards Saudi Arabia's Jubail port when it was seized by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, the latest in a string of incidents escalating tensions in the region.