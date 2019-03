Iraqi President Barham Salih (C-L) and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (C-R) review honor guards at the presidential palace in Baghdad, Iraq, Mar. 11, 2019. EPA/AHMED JALIL

Iraqi President Barham Salih (R) meets with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (L) at the presidential palace in Baghdad, Iraq, Mar. 11, 2019. EPA/AHMED JALIL

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is seeking to boost economic links with Iraq on his first official visit to the neighboring country, at a time when the United States is upping efforts to curb Tehran's regional influence, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Tuesday.

A strong relationship with Iraq - a former enemy - is now paramount in Iran's foreign policy.