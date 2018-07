A protester displays a flag of the Iranian constitutional monarchy era as he attends a protest against the visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Vienna, Austria, July 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Iran's foreign ministry on Thursday announced it had summoned the ambassadors from France and Belgium and the German to protest against the arrest of an Iranian diplomat in Germany who was suspected of being tied to a terror plot in Paris.

The Iranian diplomat was among six people detained in France, Belgium and Germany over suspected links to an alleged planned terror attack on an Iranian opposition rally in the outskirts of Paris on Saturday.