Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO-2018) Summit in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, June 9, 2018. EPA/MICHAEL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) welcomes Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO2018) Summit in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, June 9, 2018. EPA/-EFESERGEI CHIRIKOV

The president of Iran thanked his Russian counterpart on Saturday for supporting the Islamic Republic's bid to become a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization during the platform's summit in the Chinese city of Qingdao.

Hassan Rouhani, representing Iran in its capacity as an SCO observer nation, met briefly with Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit, in which Beijing and Moscow are expected to throw their support behind Tehran amid increasing tension with the United States over the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.