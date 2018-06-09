The president of Iran thanked his Russian counterpart on Saturday for supporting the Islamic Republic's bid to become a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization during the platform's summit in the Chinese city of Qingdao.
Hassan Rouhani, representing Iran in its capacity as an SCO observer nation, met briefly with Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit, in which Beijing and Moscow are expected to throw their support behind Tehran amid increasing tension with the United States over the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.