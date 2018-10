German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (2-R), British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (R), French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (C) and European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini (L) meet Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif during a meeting of the E3 and Iran at the Europa building in Brussels Belgium, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Olivier Matthys

Iran's foreign ministry said Monday that a special bilateral trade channel is to be opened with the European Union, in order to get around economic sanctions imposed on Iran by the United States.

The cooperation mechanism between Iran and EU has reached its final stages, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Bahram Qasemi said in a statement.