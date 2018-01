Iranian students clash with riot police during an anti-government protest around the University of Tehran, Iran, Dec 30, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

Donald Trump should focus on dealing with poverty, hunger and gun violence in the United States rather than meddling in the internal affairs of Iran and other nations, the Iranian government said Tuesday.

Reacting to Trump's latest tweet on protests in Iran, Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi condemned both the tone and the content of the US president's message.