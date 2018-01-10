Iran's foreign minister on Wednesday said the politics of the United States president were impossible to predict and doubted whether Donald Trump himself knew what decision to make on his country's commitment to the internationally-brokered Iran nuclear deal.

Mohammed Javad Zarif was in the Moscow to meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov when he broached Trump's imminent decision on Washington's continued participation as a guarantor of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), which was signed by the US, China, Russia, France, the United Kingdom plus Germany and saw Tehran trade in much of its nuclear program for a loosening of international sanctions.