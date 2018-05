EU Commissioner for Energy and Climate Action Miguel Arias Cañete speaks during a press conference on the third 'Europe on the Move' package for a safe, connected and clean mobility at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Iranians take part in an anti-US and Israel demonstration after the weekly Friday prayer ceremony to show their solidarity with Palestinians over recent protests in Gaza, in Tehran, Iran, May 18, 2018.

Iran vowed to uphold the pact curbing its nuclear activities if the European Union can offset renewed United States sanctions, senior officials in Tehran said, advocating an approach that would widen a deepening schism between Washington and Brussels, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Sunday.

The EU has redoubled its efforts to salvage the 2015 deal in the wake of President Donald Trump's recent withdrawal of the US.