Vice President of Iran and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran's (AEOI) director Ali Akbar Salehi speaks during the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)'s 63rd General Conference at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria, 16 September 2019. EPA-EFE/FLORIAN WIESER

Iran has violated the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA) again by accumulating enriched uranium at facilities in Natanz, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Thursday.

IAEA inspectors verified on Wednesday that modern Research and Development (R+D) centrifuges "were accumulating, or had been prepared to accumulate, enriched uranium,” the agency said in a report.