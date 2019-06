Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif during a press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Mohamad Ali Alhakim (not pictured) at the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Baghdad, Iraq, May 26, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MURTAJA LATEEF

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday urged Europe to normalize economic ties with the Islamic republic to salvage a nuclear deal signed in 2015 in Vienna.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced in May last year his country’s withdrawal from the pact it had signed with Iran along with Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom and Germany as co-signatories, as well as the re-imposition of extensive sanctions on the country.