A handout picture made available by the Iranian parliament office shows, members of Iranian lawmakers burn a US flag during the parliament session at the parliament in Tehran, Iran, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/HANDOUT

Members of Iran's parliament on Wednesday burned a United States flag and a symbolic copy of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal during a parliamentary session, in response to the US president's decision to pull out of the agreement with Tehran, according to the Iranian parliament.

Mojtaba Zonnour, a conservative member of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy, shouted "Death to America" before setting fire to the flag, as shown in photos made available by the Iranian parliament.