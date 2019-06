Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) talking to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) as Iranian president Hassan Rouhani looks on during a meeting in Tehran, Iran, June 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/HO HANDOUT

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that his country would not hold any future negotiations with the United States in a meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tehran on Thursday.

Abe, who finished his two-day trip in Tehran with the meeting, told Khamenei that he wanted to give him a message from the US President Donald Trump.