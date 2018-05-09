Iran's president on Wednesday said he does not trust the United States, while the country's supreme leader expressed his lack of faith in the three European nations that signed the 2015 nuclear agreement, a day after the US president withdrew from the deal, according to a government website and an official Twitter account.

Hassan Rouhani stressed that the nuclear deal still stands, and Ali Khamenei questioned the intentions of the United Kingdom, France and Germany after Donald Trump said Tuesday that the US was leaving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, signed between Iran and six world powers to limit Tehran's nuclear activities.