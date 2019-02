Iranian President Hassan Rouhani delivers his speech during a ceremony marking the 40th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, at the Azadi (Freedom) square in Tehran, Iran, Feb. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

The president of Iran said Wednesday that the sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic by the United States constitute an act of terrorism.

Hassan Rouhani spoke following a Cabinet meeting in Tehran, underscoring the need for Iranians to continue to stand united against US sanctions.