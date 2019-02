Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during a press statement after his meeting with Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen (not pictured) at the presidential office of the Hofburg Palace in Vienna, Austria, July 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FLORIAN WIESER

Iran's president on Wednesday officially rejected the resignation of the country's foreign minister, saying it would not benefit the Islamic Republic.

Top diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif, in office since Aug. 2013, announced his surprise resignation via Instagram late Monday, without specifying the reasons behind his decision.