Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrives with the delegation of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the presidential palace in Baghdad, Iraq, Mar. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/AHMED JALIL

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during a joint press conference at the presidential palace in Baghdad, Iraq, Mar. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/AHMED JALIL

Iran's president met Wednesday with Iraq's top Shiite cleric in the central Iraqi city of Najaf, the final day of his first official visit to the neighboring Middle Eastern country.

Hassan Rouhani began Monday his three-day trip to Iraq with the aim of bolstering ties with the Shiite-majority Arab country, amid the United States' renewed sanctions against the Islamic republic.