Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (L) and Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen (R) shake hands as they pose for the media prior to their meeting at the presidential office of the Hofburg Palace in Vienna, Austria, July 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/FLORIAN WIESER

The Iranian president was on Wednesday welcomed to Vienna with military honors, kick-starting an official visit that was overshadowed by allegations that an Iranian diplomat based in Austria was involved in a terror plot.

The main topic of the meetings between Hassan Rouhani and his Austrian counterpart Alexander van der Bellen and later Chancellor Sebastian Kurz would be a nuclear deal signed in Vienna three years ago between Iran and six Western countries, which Washington recently abandoned.