President Hassan Rouhani of Iran sits after speaking during the General Debate of the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, New York, USA, Sept. 20, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Iran's president on Monday left for his first official visit to neighboring Iraq with the aim of bolstering ties with the Shiite-majority Arab country, amid the United States' renewed sanctions on the Islamic republic, state television confirmed.

During his three-day trip, Hassan Rouhani is scheduled to meet with his Iraqi counterpart Barham Salih and Prime Minister Adel Abdelmahdi, who has been in office since October last year.