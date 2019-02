Members of Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) shout slogans during a ceremony marking the 40th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution, at the Azadi (Freedom) square in Tehran, Iran, Feb. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iran's president said Thursday that the masterminds behind a deadly suicide bomb attack against the country's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps would be brought to justice.

At least 27 soldiers Wednesday were killed and 13 others wounded when a suicide bomber targeted a bus carrying IRGC members on a highway near the city of Zahedan, located close to the borders of Pakistan and Afghanistan in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province.