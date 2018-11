Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks to the parliament in Tehran, Iran, Oct. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

The Iranian president said his country would proudly defy sweeping sanctions implemented by the United States on Monday.

Hassan Rouhani gave a televised speech in reaction to US President Donald Trump's confirmation of a second round of economic sanctions against Tehran that would target oil exports and the Iranian central bank.