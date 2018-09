Iranian and Iraqi Shiites mourn at the Ashura ceremonies at the Kerbala mosque in Tehran, Iran, Sept. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Thousands of people poured into the streets in parts of the Iranian capital on Thursday to mark the Muslim holy day of Ashura, as documented by an epa-efe journalist.

Ashura is believed to be the day that Moses - considered an important prophet in Islam - led the Jews to safety by parting the Red Sea; importantly, Ashura is also the same day the Prophet Muhammad's grandson, Hussein, was killed in battle in AD 680, making the day a solemn occasion for Shia worldwide, who deeply revere Hussein.