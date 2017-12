A handout photo made available by the presidential official website shows, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (C) speaks during a cabinet meeting in Tehran, Iran, Dec. 31, 2017. EPA-EFE

Iran's president on Sunday admitted that the Iranian people have the right to express themselves peacefully in his first comments on the anti-governmental protests.

"Iran is a free nation, and according to the constitutional laws, the people have the right to express their criticism and protest," the state-run IRNA news agency cited President Hassan Rouhani as saying.