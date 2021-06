Supporters of Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi during an election campaign rally in Tehran, Iran, 16 June 2021. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iran's polling stations opened on Friday for citizens to elect a new president for the next four years.

Four candidates – three conservatives and a moderate – are in the running for the presidency after the resignation of three others, with the ultra-conservative cleric and current chief justice, Ebrahim Raisi, starting as favorite.