Iraqi Army Special soldiers hold a flag belonging to the Islamic State in the formerly IS held town of the Bartila town, some 13 kilometers east of Mosul, Iraq, Nov. 23, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/AHMED JALIL

Iraqi and Kurdish authorities have charged hundreds of children over alleged links to the Islamic State terror organization, Human Rights Watch said on Wednesday.

In a report titled “'Everyone Must Confess’: Abuses against Children Suspected of IS Affiliation in Iraq,” HRW said that prosecutions were seldom based on real evidence and that many children were subjected to torture in forced confessions.