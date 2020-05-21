An important Islamic State (IS) leader identified as Abdel Nasser Qardash, thought to be a possible candidate to succeed the terror group’s late leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, has been detained in Iraq, the country's intelligence services announced early Thursday.
In a statement, the Iraqi Security Information Cell confirmed the arrest of Al-Makani Haji Abdel Nasser Qardash, who it said had a major role in the Battle of Baghuz in March 2019, in which the IS lost its last remaining stronghold in Syria. EFE-EPA