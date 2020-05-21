A view of burnt and twisted metal at the site that was hit by helicopter gunfire which reportedly killed nine people, including Abu Baker al-Baghdadi, the leader of IS or so-called Islamic State, near the village of Barisha, Idlib province, Syria, 27 October 2019 (issued 28 October 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/YAHYA NEMAH

An undated file image from a video released by the militant group calling itself Islamic State (IS), purportedly showing the caliph of the self-proclaimed Islamic State, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, giving a speech in an unknown location (reissued 11 July 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/ISLAMIC STATE VIDEO / HANDOUT HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An important Islamic State (IS) leader identified as Abdel Nasser Qardash, thought to be a possible candidate to succeed the terror group’s late leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, has been detained in Iraq, the country's intelligence services announced early Thursday.

In a statement, the Iraqi Security Information Cell confirmed the arrest of Al-Makani Haji Abdel Nasser Qardash, who it said had a major role in the Battle of Baghuz in March 2019, in which the IS lost its last remaining stronghold in Syria. EFE-EPA