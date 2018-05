An Iraqi man prepares to vote during the Iraqi legislative election at a polling station in Baghdad, Iraq, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI ABBAS

Iraqi policemen stand guard at a gate as an elderly man (L, back to camera) arrives to cast his vote in the Iraqi legislative election at a polling station in Baghdad, Iraq, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI ABBAS

An Iraqi man votes during the Iraqi legislative election at a polling station in Baghdad, Iraq, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI ABBAS

An Iraqi man has his voting card checked during the Iraqi legislative election at a polling station in Baghdad, Iraq, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI ABBAS

An Iraqi (out of frame) shows an electronic voter ID card during the Iraqi legislative election at a polling station in Baghdad, Iraq, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI ABBAS

Iraq's prime minister on Saturday lifted an election-day security curfew, several hours after voting began in the first parliamentary elections since Baghdad declared victory over the Islamic State terror organization.

Haider al-Abadi announced in a statement the removal of the curfew imposed on road traffic, as well as the reopening of Iraq's airspace and land borders, while allowing local security forces to impose a partial curfew in areas where there might be security risks.