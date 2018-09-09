An Iraqi man rides his bicycle at an empty street in central Basra city, southern Iraq on Sept. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HAIDER AL-ASSADEE

The southern Iraqi city of Basra – the country's second-largest – on Sunday saw a return to calm six days after mass protests erupted that left at least 10 people dead and dozens injured.

The entire province of Basra has been the scene since July of protests against public corruption, unemployment and a deterioration in the delivery of electricity and other basic services, but the unrest had intensified in the past days due to rampant water contamination, which has been blamed for intoxicating tens of thousands of people there.